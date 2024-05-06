77°F
Raiders News

Raiders add former Pro Bowl offensive lineman for extra depth

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco speaks during a news conference after the Raiders ...
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco speaks during a news conference after the Raiders selected tight end Brock Bowers in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Raiders Headquarters in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2024 - 4:46 pm
 
Updated May 6, 2024 - 5:09 pm

The Raiders are getting some offensive line help.

Andrus Peat, a former Pro Bowler with the New Orleans Saints, has agreed to contract terms with the team. The deal is pending a physical.

Peat was the Saints’ first-round pick in 2015 and has played most of his career at left guard. The 30-year-old was named to the Pro Bowl from 2018-2020 at the position.

He lost his job last season and the Saints moved him to left tackle. Peat could stay at tackle for the Raiders and compete for the team’s open starting spot on the right side. He could also become a utility player that provides depth at multiple spots.

Other right tackle candidates for the Raiders are Thayer Munford and 2024 third-round pick DJ Glaze.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

