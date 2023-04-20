69°F
Raiders News

Raiders add former UNLV defensive coordinator to staff

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2023 - 5:23 pm
 
UNLV Rebels defensive coordinator Keith Heyward motions to his players during the first day of ...
UNLV Rebels defensive coordinator Keith Heyward motions to his players during the first day of spring football practice on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiders have hired former UNLV defensive coordinator Keith Heyward as their defensive quality control coach.

Heyward spent last season leading the Rebels’ defense. Before that, he worked at five Pac-12 programs, including from 2017 to ’20 at Oregon, where he spent two seasons as associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator.

Heyward has been the defensive backs coach of several future NFL first-round picks — Washington’s Desmond Trufant and Marcus Peters, Southern California’s Adoree’ Jackson and Louisville’s Jaire Alexander.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

