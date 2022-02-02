Raiders add key new member to front office

The Raiders on Wednesday added Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly to their front office as assistant general manager.

This is a 2019 photo of Champ Kelly of the Chicago Bears NFL football team. (AP Photo/File)

The Raiders continued to build out their front office on Wednesday by hiring Champ Kelly as their assistant general manager.

Kelly, who worked with Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels with the Denver Broncos, has spent the last seven years as the Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel.

Kelly interviewed for the Raiders’ general manager job two weeks ago. He impressed the Raiders enough that they created a new position for him in order to add him to their front office.

