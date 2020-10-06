Raiders add Maurice Hurst to Reserve-COVID-19 list

The third-year defensive tackle is the first player the organization has placed on the list since the regular season began.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) as Edelman leaps over Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders have placed defensive tackle Maurice Hurst on the Reserve-COVID 19 list.

A source close to the organization said the sample collected from Hurst on Monday came back positive for COVID-19.

The process is underway of contact tracing those who have been in close proximity to Hurst. Those players will then be administered Point of Care tests.

Hurst becomes the first member of the team to be placed on the list during the regular season.

The roster move comes just a day after 10 Raiders players were fined for their participation in a fundraiser gala where they were photographed without masks at DragonRidge Country Club in Henderson.

Hurst did not attend the function.

Coach Jon Gruden and the organization were also fined earlier this season for violations of the league’s mask mandate on the sideline.

The team was sanctioned by the league for allowing an unauthorized individual access to their locker room after the home opener against the Saints last month, a violation of the league’s enhanced health and safety protocols.

Hurst is in his third season with the Raiders out of Michigan. He has played in all four games this season, recording 13 tackles and a half-sack.

Gruden said Monday that Hurst has been “playing well” and expected his workload to continue to increase after playing a season-high 35 plays Sunday.

The Raiders are scheduled to visit Kansas City on Sunday. The next few days will be important to monitor for any potential spread in the organization.

