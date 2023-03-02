47°F
Raiders News

Raiders add new assistant coach to defensive staff

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2023 - 4:14 pm
 
Miami Dolphins linebackers coach Rob Leonard is shown after the teams NFL football training cam ...
Miami Dolphins linebackers coach Rob Leonard is shown after the teams NFL football training camp, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Raiders are hiring Rob Leonard as their new defensive line coach.

Leonard coached the Ravens’ outside linebackers last season, but before that, he worked with Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham during stops with the Dolphins and Giants.

Leonard’s move was revealed by Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

Leonard, who has coached 10 years in the NFL, replaces Frank Okam, who coached the Raiders’ defensive line for one season. He was fired by the Raiders two weeks ago.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

