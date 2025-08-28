94°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders add secondary depth, claim Eagles safety off waivers

Philadelphia Eagles safety Tristin McCollum (36) looks on after an NFL football game against th ...
Philadelphia Eagles safety Tristin McCollum (36) looks on after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, August 7, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
More Stories
Raiders coach Pete Carroll speaks with the media following practice
Raiders GM speaks to media following recent roster moves
Busy day: Raiders add to offensive line, place QB on injured reserve
FILE 0- Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on from the broadcast booth during the second ha ...
NFL loosens broadcast restrictions on Raiders’ Tom Brady
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2025 - 2:03 pm
 
Updated August 28, 2025 - 2:33 pm

The Raiders bolstered their secondary by claiming safety Tristin McCollum off waivers from the Eagles on Thursday.

McCollum, 26, appeared in 17 games for Philadelphia over the last two years. He was undrafted out of Sam Houston State in 2022 and spent his first season on the Texans’ practice squad. The Raiders waived safety Thomas Harper in a corresponding move.

McCollum played 14 games for the Eagles last year and had 33 tackles and two pass deflections. He made Philadelphia’s initial 53-man roster Tuesday, but was waived Wednesday. McCollum is the second player the Raiders have claimed in as many days after they grabbed edge rusher Brennan Jackson from the Rams on Wednesday.

McCollum’s twin brother, Zyon, is a cornerback for the Buccaneers. Zyon McCollum was selected by Tampa Bay in the fifth round of the 2022 draft when Raiders general manager John Spytek was in the team’s front office.

Tristin and Zyon McCollum’s father, Cory Carr, was drafted in the second round of the 1998 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks and played 42 games in the league for the Chicago Bulls.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES