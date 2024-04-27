Raiders add to defense to start Day 3 of NFL draft, then grab RB

The Raiders added to their defense Saturday after taking offensive players with their first three picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco speaks during a news conference after the Raiders selected tight end Brock Bowers in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Raiders Headquarters in Henderson.

The Raiders grabbed two straight defensive players on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft before turning their attention back to offense Saturday.

The team started Saturday by selecting Decamerion Richardson from Mississippi State in the fourth round with the 112th overall pick.

Richardson, a two year-starter with the Bulldogs, is one of the most athletic cornerbacks in this year’s class. He ran a 4.34 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Richardson had 70 tackles, an interception and seven pass breakups in 2023 at Mississippi State.

The Raiders then added Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg with their fifth-round pick at 148th overall.

Eichenberg made 200 tackles the last two seasons for the Buckeyes, including 14½ for a loss.

The 23-year-old should compete for snaps on special teams right away and slide into a backup linebacker role for the Raiders. He could also develop into a starter down the line with Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo both entering the final year of their contracts.

The Raiders used their sixth-round pick at 208th overall to select New Hampshire running back Dylan Laube.

Laube finished his college career with 544 carries for 2,678 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also had 169 receptions for 1,743 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Locals update

Bishop Gorman alum Edefuan Ulofoshio was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft on Saturday.

The linebacker out of Washington was the 160th pick overall.

Ulofoshio is the fourth player from Las Vegas to be selected in this year's draft and the third former member of the Gaels. Liberty alum Troy Fautanu was taken in the first round with the 20th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bishop Gorman alums Rome Odunze and Jaden Hicks were selected in the first and fourth rounds, respectively.

Odunze went ninth overall to the Chicago Bears and Hicks went 133rd overall to the Kansas City Chiefs.

