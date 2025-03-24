Raiders add to defensive line, reach terms with veteran tackle

The Raiders agreed to terms on a free-agent contract with veteran defensive tackle Leki Fotu, who played in only two games last season because of injuries.

New York Jets defensive tackle Leki Fotu gestures after Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass missed a field goal attempt during the second half of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Raiders have agreed to terms on a free-agent contract with veteran defensive tackle Leki Fotu.

Fotu is coming off an injury-riddled season with the Jets that limited him to two games last season.

Fotu, a fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in 2020, totaled 89 tackles and 3½ sacks in four seasons in Arizona.

