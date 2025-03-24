84°F
Raiders add to defensive line, reach terms with veteran tackle

New York Jets defensive tackle Leki Fotu gestures after Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass m ...
New York Jets defensive tackle Leki Fotu gestures after Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass missed a field goal attempt during the second half of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, is brought down by New England Patriots linebac ...
Raiders lose out on chance to add linebacker coming off career season
Los Angeles Raiders running back #32 Marcus Allen high steps his way down the sideline past Was ...
What are the Raiders' top-5 wins in their history?
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) celebrates with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxo ...
Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about Geno Smith's new contract
How Geno Smith's text message helped lure Raheem Mostert to Raiders
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2025 - 3:18 pm
 

The Raiders have agreed to terms on a free-agent contract with veteran defensive tackle Leki Fotu.

Fotu is coming off an injury-riddled season with the Jets that limited him to two games last season.

Fotu, a fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in 2020, totaled 89 tackles and 3½ sacks in four seasons in Arizona.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Raiders take prudent approach to free agency
By / RJ

New Raiders coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek are looking to the future in rebuilding the team, but they want to be competitive as they do.

