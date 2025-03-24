Raiders add to defensive line, reach terms with veteran tackle
The Raiders agreed to terms on a free-agent contract with veteran defensive tackle Leki Fotu, who played in only two games last season because of injuries.
The Raiders have agreed to terms on a free-agent contract with veteran defensive tackle Leki Fotu.
Fotu is coming off an injury-riddled season with the Jets that limited him to two games last season.
Fotu, a fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in 2020, totaled 89 tackles and 3½ sacks in four seasons in Arizona.
