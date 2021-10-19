71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders add veteran cornerback

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2021 - 4:26 pm
 
New Orleans Saints cornerback Desmond Trufant walks on the sidelines during the second half of ...
New Orleans Saints cornerback Desmond Trufant walks on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

The Raiders are adding a veteran to a cornerback position that has been hit hard by injuries.

Desmond Trufant, a nine-year veteran who played two games this year with the Saints, has agreed to terms with the Raiders.

Two Raiders cornerbacks are on the injured-reserve list — Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette. Trufant, who has 14 career interceptions, will help strengthen that group.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders report: For Rich Bisaccia, it’s ‘on to Philadelphia’
Raiders report: For Rich Bisaccia, it’s ‘on to Philadelphia’
2
Jon Gruden: ‘I’ll get better from this’
Jon Gruden: ‘I’ll get better from this’
3
Pass rush powering Raiders’ 4-2 start
Pass rush powering Raiders’ 4-2 start
4
Graney: Bisaccia had Raiders prepared and motivated
Graney: Bisaccia had Raiders prepared and motivated
5
Gruden’s emails not what Raiders stand for, Mark Davis says
Gruden’s emails not what Raiders stand for, Mark Davis says
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Players Association, speaks during a news confer ...
DeMaurice Smith disappointed in Gruden’s defenders
By / RJ

DeMaurice Smith said on Tuesday night’s edition of HBO’s “Real Sports” that he was particularly bothered by the number of people of color with a platform who defended Jon Gruden.

 
Grading Raiders’ 34-24 win against Broncos
By / RJ

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson did a masterful job getting the likes of running back Kenyan Drake and wide receivers Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards involved in the attack.