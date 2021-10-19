Raiders add veteran cornerback
Desmond Trufant, a nine-year veteran who played two games this year with the Saints, has agreed to terms with the Raiders.
Two Raiders cornerbacks are on the injured-reserve list — Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette. Trufant, who has 14 career interceptions, will help strengthen that group.
