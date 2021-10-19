Raiders add veteran cornerback

Desmond Trufant, a nine-year veteran, is signing with the Raiders to add depth to an injury-riddled position.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Desmond Trufant walks on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

The Raiders are adding a veteran to a cornerback position that has been hit hard by injuries.

Desmond Trufant, a nine-year veteran who played two games this year with the Saints, has agreed to terms with the Raiders.

Two Raiders cornerbacks are on the injured-reserve list — Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette. Trufant, who has 14 career interceptions, will help strengthen that group.

