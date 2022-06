Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Jones (23 ) runs onto the field before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

The Raiders added veteran cornerback Chris Jones on Monday, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Jones has played for four teams during his four-year career, including last season with the Titans when he appeared in seven games. He has started six games and made 48 tackles.

