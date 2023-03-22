45°F
Raiders News

Raiders add veteran cornerback

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2023 - 7:13 am
 
Los Angeles Rams cornerback David Long Jr. (22) runs during an NFL football game against the Ca ...
Los Angeles Rams cornerback David Long Jr. (22) runs during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Los Angeles Rams defensive back David Long, left, intercepts a pass in the end zone during the ...
Los Angeles Rams defensive back David Long, left, intercepts a pass in the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Rams defensive back David Long (22) runs during an NFL football game against the Se ...
Los Angeles Rams defensive back David Long (22) runs during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The Raiders agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran cornerback David Long on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Long has played his entire four-year career with the Rams after being drafted by Los Angeles out of Michigan in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Long has appeared in 52 games, including 10 starts.

Over the past two years, Long has 61 tackles and an interception.

Contacts Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

