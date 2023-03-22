Raiders add veteran cornerback
The Raiders have agreed to terms with former Rams cornerback David Long.
The Raiders agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran cornerback David Long on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old Long has played his entire four-year career with the Rams after being drafted by Los Angeles out of Michigan in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Long has appeared in 52 games, including 10 starts.
Over the past two years, Long has 61 tackles and an interception.
