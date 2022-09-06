100°F
Raiders add veteran defensive lineman to practice squad

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2022 - 7:55 pm
 
FILE - Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko smiles during a news conference at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kyle Peko, who played well for the Raiders in training camp and the preseason, was added to the club’s practice squad on Monday.

In addition, the Raiders released defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster from the injured reserve list.

Peko has played four NFL seasons and appeared in 21 games with the Broncos, Bills and Titans while accumulating 23 tackles and two sacks. The signing of Peko leaves the Raiders practice squad at the mandatory 16-player maximum.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

