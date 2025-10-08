60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders add veteran linebacker to 53-man roster

Carolina Panthers linebacker Jon Rhattigan (49) lines up during an NFL preseason football game ...
Carolina Panthers linebacker Jon Rhattigan (49) lines up during an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
Carolina Panthers linebacker Jon Rhattigan arrives for a joint NFL football practice with the H ...
Carolina Panthers linebacker Jon Rhattigan arrives for a joint NFL football practice with the Houston Texans Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
More Stories
Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) reacts as he watches the team play the Indianapolis Colts during the ...
Raiders rewind: Another special teams meltdown causes implosion in Indy
Pete Carroll thought about benching Geno Smith on Sunday
Raiders release starting linebacker 5 games into season
Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) reacts on the sideline after fumbling the b ...
NFL Week 5 betting recap: ‘Stupid bonehead plays’ doom Cardinals bettors
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2025 - 7:44 am
 
Updated October 8, 2025 - 8:11 am

The Raiders have added a veteran linebacker.

The club is signing Steelers practice squad linebacker Jon Rhattigan and adding him to the 53-man roster.

Rhattigan played three seasons under Raiders coach Pete Carroll in Seattle. The Seahawks signed the former Army standout as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He had 32 tackles with the team.

While Rhattigan replaces the recently released Germaine Pratt on the roster, his role is likely to be far different. Rhattigan has played 1,024 special teams snaps compared with 20 on defense. The Raiders have struggled on special teams, and Rhattigan could be an asset.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES