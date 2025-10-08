Raiders add veteran linebacker to 53-man roster

Carolina Panthers linebacker Jon Rhattigan (49) lines up during an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

The Raiders have added a veteran linebacker.

The club is signing Steelers practice squad linebacker Jon Rhattigan and adding him to the 53-man roster.

Rhattigan played three seasons under Raiders coach Pete Carroll in Seattle. The Seahawks signed the former Army standout as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He had 32 tackles with the team.

While Rhattigan replaces the recently released Germaine Pratt on the roster, his role is likely to be far different. Rhattigan has played 1,024 special teams snaps compared with 20 on defense. The Raiders have struggled on special teams, and Rhattigan could be an asset.

