Raiders add veteran QB to practice squad ahead of season opener

The Raiders have added depth to their quarterback room, signing a seven-year NFL veteran to their 17-player practice squad.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel looks to pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

The Raiders are adding a quarterback to their practice squad.

The club is signing seven-year NFL veteran Jeff Driskel, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The team will have to remove a player from its 17-player practice squad to add Driskel. Rookie quarterback Cam Miller, a sixth-round pick in April’s draft, is expected to stay on the Raiders’ practice squad.

Driskel, 32, was a sixth-round pick of the 49ers in 2016. He has played games for the Texans, Bengals, Broncos, Lions, Browns and Commanders. The Louisiana Tech alum has completed 58.6 percent of his career passes for 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Driskel joins Miller, Geno Smith and Kenny Pickett in the Raiders’ quarterback room. The team opens its season Sunday against the Patriots.

