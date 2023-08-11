Raiders add veteran running back

The Raiders, who are still without Josh Jacobs, have added a former Super Bowl champion running back.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) runs in front of Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

The Raiders have signed veteran running back Damien Williams, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed on Friday.

Williams has played eight NFL seasons, including two in Kansas City where he won a Super Bowl championship with the Chiefs.

In his career, the former Oklahoma standout has rushed for 1,397 yards and 14 touchdowns on 336 carries. He also has 154 catches for 1,209 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Raiders are still without the services of running back Josh Jacobs, who has not reported to training camp while involved in a contract dispute.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

