Raiders News

Raiders add veteran TE for depth behind Bowers

Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Miles Kill ...
Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Miles Killebrew (28) during an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2025 - 10:57 am
 

The Raiders are adding to their tight end room.

The club signed seven-year veteran Ian Thomas on Tuesday. Thomas, who has played his entire career with the Panthers, will compete with Justin Shorter for playing time behind Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

The 26-year-old, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, was a fourth-round pick by Carolina in 2018. He played in 99 games for the Panthers and caught 119 passes for 1,062 yards and four touchdowns.

Thomas only played in four games last year due to a calf injury.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

