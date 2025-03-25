Raiders add veteran TE for depth behind Bowers
The Raiders signed a veteran tight end to complement Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer on Tuesday.
The Raiders are adding to their tight end room.
The club signed seven-year veteran Ian Thomas on Tuesday. Thomas, who has played his entire career with the Panthers, will compete with Justin Shorter for playing time behind Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer.
Terms of the deal were not immediately available.
The 26-year-old, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, was a fourth-round pick by Carolina in 2018. He played in 99 games for the Panthers and caught 119 passes for 1,062 yards and four touchdowns.
Thomas only played in four games last year due to a calf injury.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.