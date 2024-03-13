Raiders add veteran tight end on 3rd day of free agency
The Raiders continued to fill out their offensive depth chart in free agency Wednesday, agreeing to terms with a tight end on a one-year contract.
The team agreed to terms with former Brown Harrison Bryant on a one-year deal. Bryant, 25, has 89 catches for 791 yards in the NFL since being a fourth-round pick out of Florida Atlantic University in 2020.
He had a career-high 31 catches for 239 yards in 2022.
Bryant gives the Raiders depth behind Michael Mayer. Tight end Austin Hooper left the team Tuesday after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Patriots.
