Raiders News

Raiders add veteran tight end on 3rd day of free agency

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2024 - 10:26 am
 
Updated March 13, 2024 - 10:31 am
Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) scores a touchdown during the first half of an ...
Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )

The Raiders added to their tight end room in free agency Wednesday.

The team agreed to terms with former Brown Harrison Bryant on a one-year deal. Bryant, 25, has 89 catches for 791 yards in the NFL since being a fourth-round pick out of Florida Atlantic University in 2020.

He had a career-high 31 catches for 239 yards in 2022.

Bryant gives the Raiders depth behind Michael Mayer. Tight end Austin Hooper left the team Tuesday after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Patriots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

