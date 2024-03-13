Raiders add veteran tight end on 3rd day of free agency

The Raiders continued to fill out their offensive depth chart in free agency Wednesday, agreeing to terms with a tight end on a one-year contract.

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )

The Raiders added to their tight end room in free agency Wednesday.

The team agreed to terms with former Brown Harrison Bryant on a one-year deal. Bryant, 25, has 89 catches for 791 yards in the NFL since being a fourth-round pick out of Florida Atlantic University in 2020.

He had a career-high 31 catches for 239 yards in 2022.

Bryant gives the Raiders depth behind Michael Mayer. Tight end Austin Hooper left the team Tuesday after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Patriots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

