Raiders add veteran wide receiver from Jets, Jaguars

The Louisville native has 187 catches for 2,691 yards and 13 touchdowns over his five NFL seasons with the Jets and Jaguars.

New York Jets wide receiver Keelan Cole (88) carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard park, N.Y., Sunday Jan. 9, 2022. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jacksonville Jaguars players from left, wide receiver Keenan Cole (84), wide receiver Terry Godwin (14) and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvelle Ross (83) perform drills during an NFL football workout, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

New York Jets' Keelan Cole, left, scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

New York Jets' Keelan Cole during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Former Jaguars and Jets wide receiver Keelan Cole has signed a one-year deal with the Raiders, sources confirmed to the Review-Journal on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The 29-year-old began his career in Jacksonville after joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky Wesleyan in 2017. He spent his first four seasons with the Jaguars before catching 28 passes for 449 yards on a one-year deal with the Jets last season.

Cole played in all 64 games during his first four seasons in Jacksonville, making 23 starts. Cole has played extensively in the slot, but spent much of last season on the outside. The Louisville native has 187 catches for 2,691 yards and 13 touchdowns over his five NFL seasons.

He also has some experience as a returner, scoring a 91-yard touchdown on a punt in 2020.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.