Raiders add wide receiver, release former college star

Houston Texans wide receiver Jordan Veasy (14) stretches during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Texans defeated the Jaguars 30-16. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

The Raiders continued to tweak their roster by adding another young wide receiver Friday.

Jordan Veasy, who had two productive collegiate seasons at Cal, has been signed to a contract.

Fullback Sutton Smith was released in a corresponding move.

Veasy had 63 catches for 797 yards and nine scores in two seasons for the Golden Bears.

He was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Titans in 2018 and spent time on the practice squads of the Jaguars, Bills and Washington Football Team.

The Gadsden, Alabama, native spent most of last season on the Texans’ practice squad, making his first two regular-season appearances of his career for Houston.

Smith, a defensive player at Northern Illinois, played in eight games for the Raiders as a fullback and special teams player last season. He was signed in November after Alec Ingold suffered a season-ending injury.

Smith, a 2019 sixth-round pick of the Steelers, was a two-time First-Team All-American and was named to the All-Decade Team by the College Football Hall of Fame in 2019 as an edge defender before making the switch to fullback in the NFL.

The Raiders signed fullback Jakob Johnson from the Patriots earlier this offseason.

