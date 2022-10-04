Raiders adding a veteran linebacker
The Raiders are signing veteran linebacker Blake Martinez, who reunites with Patrick Graham, his former Giants coach.
Down a linebacker after Denzel Perryman suffered a concussion on Sunday, the Raiders are signing veteran Blake Martinez, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.
A six-year veteran, Martinez played the last two seasons with the Giants under current Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Martinez suffered a knee injury that cut down his 2021 season to just three games.
When healthy Martinez is a tackling machine and has accumulated four seasons with 145 or more tackles, including 155 tackles with the Packers in 2019.
Martinez worked out for the Raiders 10 days ago, and by all accounts, the workout went well. Depending on Perryman’s status for next Monday’s game against the Chiefs, Martinez could be part of the replacement solution.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.