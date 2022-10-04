Raiders adding a veteran linebacker

The Raiders are signing veteran linebacker Blake Martinez, who reunites with Patrick Graham, his former Giants coach.

New York Giants' Blake Martinez tackles Cincinnati Bengals' Kendric Pryor (19) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) fights for more yards as he is tackled by defensive end Dean Lowry (94) and linebacker Rashan Gary (52) as inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) stands on the field against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Larry Maurer)

New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez (54) gestures to fans as he leaves the tunnel before a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez (54) tackles New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Down a linebacker after Denzel Perryman suffered a concussion on Sunday, the Raiders are signing veteran Blake Martinez, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

A six-year veteran, Martinez played the last two seasons with the Giants under current Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Martinez suffered a knee injury that cut down his 2021 season to just three games.

When healthy Martinez is a tackling machine and has accumulated four seasons with 145 or more tackles, including 155 tackles with the Packers in 2019.

Martinez worked out for the Raiders 10 days ago, and by all accounts, the workout went well. Depending on Perryman’s status for next Monday’s game against the Chiefs, Martinez could be part of the replacement solution.

