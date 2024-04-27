72°F
Raiders News

Raiders address defense with first 2 picks on Day 3 of NFL draft

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco speaks during a news conference after the Raiders ...
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco speaks during a news conference after the Raiders selected tight end Brock Bowers in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Raiders Headquarters in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) runs for a first down during the first half of a ...
Who could Raiders take on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft?
Graney: After all that, Raiders’ QB battle back where it started
Raiders bolster offensive line but pass on QB on Day 2 of NFL draft
Raiders’ 1st-round pick Brock Bowers grew up in 49ers household
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2024 - 9:59 am
 
Updated April 27, 2024 - 11:55 am

The Raiders used their first three picks in the 2024 NFL draft on offense. They’re addressing defense on Day 3 on Saturday.

The team started by selecting Decamerion Richardson from Mississippi State in the fourth round with the 112th overall pick.

Richardson, a two year-starter with the Bulldogs, is one of the most athletic cornerbacks in this year’s class. He ran a 4.34 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Richardson had 70 tackles, an interception and seven pass breakups in 2023 at Mississippi State.

The Raiders then added Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg with their fifth-round pick at 148th overall.

Eichenberg made 200 tackles the last two seasons for the Buckeyes, including 14½ for a loss.

The 23-year-old should compete for snaps on special teams right away and slide into a backup linebacker role for the Raiders. He could also develop into a starter down the line with Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo both entering the final year of their contracts.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

