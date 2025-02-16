Raiders address defense with the 6th pick in latest NFL mock draft

Here’s the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s second NFL mock draft before the real thing begins April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Raiders have the sixth pick.

The NFL season ended last weekend when the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl, so the Tennessee Titans are on the clock.

There’s no such thing as an offseason in the NFL. The scouting combine will take center stage this month in Indianapolis, and draft season will officially kick off.

The end of the season also means the draft order is set. Here’s the Review-Journal’s second of a number of mock drafts before the real thing begins April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This one doesn’t include potential trades.

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

He’s slowly starting to sway opinion into his corner as the top quarterback instead of a toss-up with Shedeur Sanders. Both are probably unworthy of the top pick, but quarterbacks are too valuable.

2. Cleveland Browns

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

The Browns are dealing with the trade demands of generational edge rusher Myles Garrett at a time when they have the No. 2 selection and can draft his replacement.

3. New York Giants

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Maybe that video of him playing catch with Malik Nabers on the streets of Manhattan in December was a bit of foreshadowing. Maybe it was a bit of manifesting.

4. New England Patriots

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Travis Hunter would be tempting, but this is an area of need, and new coach Mike Vrabel is a fan of building in the trenches.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

Hunter, a wide receiver and cornerback in college, will be listed as a cornerback at the combine. The Jaguars need one, and Hunter will push to be on the field on offense some, giving the Jaguars a bonus weapon.

6. Raiders

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

This might not be a glaring need, but there are some pending contract situations on the interior of the defensive line, and Graham might be the second-best player in this class behind Carter. This pick could give the Raiders one of the league’s best defensive lines.

7. New York Jets

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

D.J. Reed is set to hit the free-agent market, and new coach Aaron Glenn needs man corners to install his defense. Johnson and Sauce Gardner would be a tremendous duo.

8. Carolina Panthers

Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

One of the quickest ways to fix a struggling defense is by getting to the quarterback, an area at which Walker can help. The Panthers also have a need for a traditional linebacker, a role the explosive and versatile Walker can help fill.

9. New Orleans Saints

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Opinions are going to be mixed on Warren, an elite prospect who can change an offense. But he’s a tight end, so this would mean picking a nonpremium position with a premium pick. The success of Raiders tight end Brock Bowers as a rookie probably helps his case.

10. Chicago Bears

Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

A name to watch at the combine. He’s going to test well and could jump up the draft boards.

11. San Francisco 49ers

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

The 49ers have done an exceptional job of continuing to replenish the ranks along the offensive line through the draft. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams will be 37 when the season starts.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Somebody is going to take a shot on Jeanty, most likely in the top half of the first round. He has a great combination of power and speed, rarely getting brought down by the first defender. Still, he’s a running back.

13. Miami Dolphins

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

This could end up being a steal for the Dolphins, particularly if the relationship with wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to fracture and the sides part ways.

14. Indianapolis Colts

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Colts probably have their eyes on Warren to give quarterback Anthony Richardson a dynamic target over the middle, but Loveland is a great consolation prize.

15. Atlanta Falcons

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

It’s considered a foregone conclusion that the Falcons will pick an edge rusher in the first round, but they also need a long-term partner for Jessie Bates at the back end of the defense.

16. Arizona Cardinals

James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

The Cardinals are desperate for an impact player to get after the quarterback, and Pearce appears to have a high ceiling.

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Logic says the Bengals must address their woeful defense with their first pick, but they also must make sure quarterback Joe Burrow is protected.

18. Seattle Seahawks

Jaxson Dart, QB, Mississippi

The Seahawks haven’t drafted a quarterback since Alex McGough in 2018 and haven’t used a first-round pick on the position since Rick Mirer in 1993. Geno Smith appears to be their quarterback this season, but it’s time to invest in the future.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

It’s a good fit for the Buccaneers’ needs and scheme, as Campbell can play the run and pass while also helping to fill their need for a pass rusher.

20. Denver Broncos

Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

The Broncos would love to see tight ends Warren or Loveland available, but Burden would give them another weapon for quarterback Bo Nix.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Steelers need to keep adding weapons to their offense. Egbuka could help by getting targets for himself and also freeing up wide receiver George Pickens.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Chargers have more obvious needs at wide receiver and along the interior of the offensive line, but defensive line could become a glaring area of concern depending on free agency with most of their production set to hit the market. Harmon should be a three-down contributor.

23 Green Bay Packers

Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

The Packers land the most versatile defensive back in the class who can fill a need at cornerback but likely will be used in a variety of ways.

24. Minnesota Vikings

Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi

The Vikings like to play with a lot of bulk up front on defense, and they could be losing some players this offseason. Nolen looks ready to be an immediate starter and could raise his ceiling with improved conditioning.

25. Houston Texans

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

There was plenty of talk about quarterback C.J. Stroud’s regression this season, but perhaps not enough of it was blamed on a porous offensive line. The Texans must address the issue to make sure Stroud can develop. Membou is a natural tackle, but could start his career at guard, where the Texans need immediate help.

26. Los Angeles Rams

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Rams have an aging tackle on one side and a quality starter on the other about to cash in on a great season in free agency. Simmons could be a steal and probably would be drafted higher if not for a knee injury he suffered in October.

27. Baltimore Ravens

Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

The Ravens might lose former Bishop Gorman High star Ronnie Stanley in free agency and don’t have the cap flexibility to sign a replacement. Williams would play right tackle, and Roger Rosengarten would move to left tackle.

28. Detroit Lions

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

The Lions need to beef up the middle of the defense after getting decimated by injuries to the front seven this season. They have had success with Michigan defensive linemen lately.

29. Washington Commanders

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The mission should be clear to the Commanders this offseason: Do whatever is necessary to help quarterback Jayden Daniels in his development. Golden is a solid route runner who can be a possession receiver but also make plays down the field.

30. Buffalo Bills

Nick Emmanwori, DB, Texas

The Bills have needs at cornerback and safety. Emmanwori is probably more of a safety, but could help the cap-strapped Bills as a high-level playmaker who can be used in a variety of ways. He’s a big hitter with great size and elite speed.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona

The Chiefs’ offensive line was manhandled by the Eagles in the Super Bowl. They must find a way to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Savaiinaea is a massive athlete who can play either guard or tackle.

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

Green is rising quickly and could end up with a top-20 projection. The Eagles always find talented defensive players to contribute immediately.

