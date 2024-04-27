Raiders address offensive line with 2nd-round pick

Jackson Powers-Johnson was primarily a center at Oregon, but he is expected to immediately compete for a starting job with the Raiders at right guard.

Oregon running back Bucky Irving, left, highfives offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson reacts after wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) made a two point conversion catch against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 36-33. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

National offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) and offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) go to cover the ball after Nix lost it during the second half of the Pac-12 championship NCAA college football game against Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. The play was ruled a dead ball after review. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco speaks during a news conference after the Raiders selected tight end Brock Bowers in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Raiders Headquarters in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oregon running back Bucky Irving is hoisted by offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) after a touchdown against Oregon State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Raiders have a new offensive lineman.

The club selected Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson with their second-round pick (No. 44) in Friday’s NFL draft.

Powers-Johnson (6-foot-3, 320 pounds) was a unanimous All-America selection in 2023 and was the first player in Pac-12 history to win the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center. He allowed one pressure and zero sacks in 471 pass-blocking snaps for the Ducks and had the highest grade among all FBS centers by Pro Football Focus.

After playing primarily at center for the Ducks, Powers-Johnson is expected to immediately compete for the Raiders’ starting job at right guard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

