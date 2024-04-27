Raiders address offensive line with 2nd-round pick
Jackson Powers-Johnson was primarily a center at Oregon, but he is expected to immediately compete for a starting job with the Raiders at right guard.
The Raiders have a new offensive lineman.
The club selected Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson with their second-round pick (No. 44) in Friday’s NFL draft.
Powers-Johnson (6-foot-3, 320 pounds) was a unanimous All-America selection in 2023 and was the first player in Pac-12 history to win the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center. He allowed one pressure and zero sacks in 471 pass-blocking snaps for the Ducks and had the highest grade among all FBS centers by Pro Football Focus.
After playing primarily at center for the Ducks, Powers-Johnson is expected to immediately compete for the Raiders’ starting job at right guard.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
