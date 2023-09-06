Raiders again have the most in-demand ticket in NFL

The Sept. 24 “Sunday Night Football” home opener for the Raiders against the Pittsburgh Steelers is the most in-demand game of the season on StubHub.

Fans hold a sign in the stands during the half in a first preseason NFL game with the Raiders against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

With another NFL season beginning Thursday, tickets to Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium are the most sought after in the league for the second time since the franchise relocated to Las Vegas in 2020.

Ahead of Week 1, Raiders home games on the no-fee secondary ticket marketplace TickPick are the most expensive with an average sale price of $495.

On StubHub, the average sell price of tickets to Raiders home games is $427. That figure is 12 percent above the league average of $382 on the secondary marketplace.

The Sept. 24 “Sunday Night Football” home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers is the most in-demand game of the season on StubHub with an average ticket price of $615.

That game is outselling the No. 2 in-demand game on StubHub — the Miami Dolphins against the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany — by 20 percent.

“The Raiders climb their way back to the No. 1 most in-demand team for the second time since moving to Las Vegas,” StubHub spokesman Adam Budelli said. “As Vegas continues to become a highly regarded sports destination, the Raiders are seeing the boost in demand this season, with overall sales tripling from last season and several of their home games topping the most in-demand games list.”

The Raiders’ home opener also boasts the most expensive get-in price on TickPick, with the average ticket list price at $726 and the cheapest available ticket $495. The most affordable game on TickPick is Dec. 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers with a $263 get-in price.

Another highly sought game on the Raiders’ home schedule is Oct. 9 against the Green Bay Packers on “Monday Night Football.” It’s the fourth-most in-demand game at StubHub with a $525 average ticket price.

The Raiders’ Nov. 26 rivalry game against the Chiefs has an average ticket price of $454 on TickPick, and the Nov. 12 “Sunday Night Football” game against the Aaron Rogers-led New York Jets is $448.

“The Raiders have the hottest ticket in the league this season, with most of the demand being driven by the away teams’ fan bases,” said Kyle Zorn, TickPick’s Content Strategist. “Their first three home games see them take on the Steelers, Packers and Patriots, fans of whom historically travel well.”

