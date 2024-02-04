47°F
Raiders News

Raiders again on verge of hiring offensive coordinator

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2024 - 10:31 pm
 
FILE - Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy listens to a question from the media at a ...
FILE - Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy listens to a question from the media at a news conference during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Saturday, May 6, 2023. The Chicago Bears are sticking with coach Matt Eberflus in 2024 after the team showed improvement over the second half of the season. There will, however, be some big changes to his staff. The Bears have fired most of their offensive assistants, including coordinator Luke Getsy after two seasons. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

The Raiders are now expected to hire Luke Getsy as their offensive coordinator.

The 39-year-old Getsy was fired as the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator at the end of the regular season. He was with the Bears the last two seasons and oversaw an offense that ranked No. 1 in the NFL in 2022 and No. 2 in 2023 in rushing yards.

Getsy was previously the wide receivers coach and quarterbacks coach with the Green Bay Packers, working with current Raiders receiver Davante Adams.

The Raiders had to reopen their coordinator search after negotiations broke down with former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

