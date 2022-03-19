Raiders’ aggressive revamping on roster figures to continue

Significant areas still need to be addressed, the most significant being the offensive line. The Raiders figure to still be shopping for a right tackle and added depth at guard.

A blockbuster start to the Raiders’ offseason has vaulted them into legitimate Super Bowl contention. Or at least conversation.

But significant areas still need to be addressed, the most significant being the offensive line. Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels figure to still be shopping for a right tackle and added depth at guard.

More moves figure to be on the way, including a potential surprise or two in free agency, along with whatever additions are made next month in the draft.

But having traded their first- and second-round picks to the Packers to acquire wide receiver Davante Adams, it remains to be seen how much help will be there.

Here is a look at where the roster stands, how the newcomers fit in and the free agents the Raiders still may pursue.

Offensive line

Tackle

Returning: Kolton Miller, Jackson Barton, William Sweet

Guard

Returning: Alex Leatherwood, Denzelle Good, John Simpson, Lester Cotton, Jordan Meredith, Kamaal Seymour

Center

Returning: Andre James

New face: G/T Alex Bars

The scoop: Bars is a versatile lineman who has played every position on the line. But at this point, he is more of a depth player. The Raiders have yet to declare where Leatherwood, their first-round pick last season, will play in 2022. He was drafted to play right tackle but moved to right guard four games into the season.

Assuming he stays at guard, the Raiders have a huge hole to fill at right tackle. It is doubtful that the necessary help is coming via the draft. That means free agency is the best bet. The Raiders could also be looking to add more depth, competition at guard.

Free-agent possibilities: T La’el Collins (Cowboys), Riley Reiff (Bengals), T Terron Armstead (Saints), T Eric Fisher (Chiefs), Duane Brown (Seahawks)

Linebacker

Returning: Denzel Perryman, Divine Deablo

The scoop: The Raiders are thin at this position, although a change to the 3-4 scheme may affect what they might be seeking.

Free-agent possibilities: Dont’a Hightower (Patriots), Kyle Van Noy (Patriots), Kyzir White (Chargers)

Defensive Tackle

Returning: P.J. Johnson

New faces: Bilal Nichols, Andrew Billings

The scoop: Nichols fills a big need as a space-eating interior lineman who can also create rush pressure. Billings has starting experience over his four years with the Bengals and Browns and fits in defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s 3-4 scheme. But they need more help, and it could come in the form of one more big target.

Free-agent possibilities: Calais Campbell (Ravens), Akiem Hicks (Bears)

Safety

Returning: Johnathan Abram, Trevon Moehrig, Tyree Gillespie, Dallin Leavitt.

The scoop: The Raiders could be signaling they are fine going into next season with Abram and Moehrig as the starters and Gillespie taking a big step in year two. But they could also be laying in the grass waiting to make a big move here.

Free-agent possibilities: Tyrann Mathieu (Chiefs), DeShon Elliott (Ravens)

Cornerback

Returning: Trayvon Mullen, Nate Hobbs, Amik Robertson

New faces: Rock Ya-Sin, Anthony Averett, Darius Phillips

The scoop: On paper, the Raiders could comfortably go into next season with Mullen as one starter and Ya-Sin and Averett battling for the starting role opposite him. But the Raiders still have plenty of money to spend under the cap, and even with their needs at offensive line, expect them to continue to be aggressive at this position with a couple of big targets on their radar.

Free-agent or trade possibilities: Stephon Gilmore (Panthers), James Bradberry (Giants)

Wide Receiver

Returning: Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards, Tyron Johnson, Dillon Stoner, D.J. Turner

New faces: Davante Adams, Mack Hollins

The scoop: Adams adds a consistent big-play element the Raiders have not had during Derek Carr’s eight seasons with the team. His addition changes the dynamic of their offense as he pairs with TE Darren Waller to form a lethal one-two punch. Plus, he and Renfrow give the Raiders two of the best route-running receivers in the game. Hollins is a big-bodied receiver who will push Edwards for playing time.

Running Back

Returning: Kenyan Drake, Josh Jacobs, Trey Ragas

New faces: Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah, Jakob Johnson

The scoop: The Raiders are overloaded at running back, and they might look to move one in a trade. As it stands, though, they have all their bases covered.

Defensive End

Returning: Maxx Crosby, Clelin Ferrell,, Malcolm Koonce, Kendal Vickers, Gerri Green

New face: Chandler Jones

The Scoop: Jones, whose 107.5 sacks since 2012 is the most in the NFL, joins Crosby to form one of the best rush-tandems in the NFL. The Raiders could add some depth along the way, but they are pretty much set at this position.

Tight End

Returning: Darren Waller, Foster Moreau, Nick Bowers

The scoop: Waller’s world just changed for the better. His pairing with Adams will be fun for Raiders fans to watch. The Raiders could look to add a young development player, but otherwise they appear set at this spot.

Quarterback

Returning: Derek Carr

New face: Garrett Gilbert

The scoop: Expect Carr to get a contract extension sooner rather than later. With all the necessary help now around him, it will be fascinating to see where he can lead the franchise. Gilbert is a smart, fairly skilled back-up QB. But the Raiders can ill-afford to go into a season with uncertainty behind Carr.

Free-agent possibilities: Andy Dalton (Bears), Jacoby Brissett (Colts)

Special Teams

Under contract: Daniels Carlson (K), A.J. Cole (P), Trent Sieg (LS)

