Raiders agree to contract terms with 2 defensive backs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

Indianapolis Colts safety Brandon Facyson (31) breaks up a pass intended for Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiders have agreed to terms with veteran defensive backs Marcus Epps and Brandon Facyson, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Monday.

Epps comes to the Raiders from Philadelphia, where he spent the past four seasons and played a career-high 1,095 snaps during their Super Bowl run. The 27-year-old safety is a noted run defender and tackler, and is expected to work in tandem with Tre’von Moehrig, now entering his third season at free safety.

Facyson, 28, appeared in 16 games with the Colts last season, including four starts, and recorded 26 tackles. The cornerback spent the previous season with the Raiders and recorded a career-high 55 tackles.

