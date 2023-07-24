Raiders agree to contract terms with veteran free-agent cornerback

Marcus Peters, a seven-year NFL veteran who played for the Baltimore Ravens the past three seasons, is a noted ballhawk who has 32 career interceptions.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) reacts after breaking up a pass during a wild-card playoff NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

In search of an experienced cornerback who can claim a starting job, the Raiders agreed to contract terms with veteran Marcus Peters on Monday.

Terms of the deal weren’t immediately available.

A native of Oakland, California, and a seven-year NFL veteran who has made stops with the Chiefs, Rams and Ravens, Peters is a noted ballhawk who has 32 career interceptions. He was a first-round pick by Kansas City in 2015.

Peters, 30, spent the past three seasons in Baltimore, but he missed the 2021 season after suffering a knee injury in training camp. He returned last season to play 13 games to mixed results.

The Raiders are hoping Peters, now two years removed from the knee injury, can return to form. They need someone who can create turnovers, a team weakness for years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.