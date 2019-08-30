Raiders agree to extension with Rodney Hudson

The 30-year-old veteran becomes the highest-paid center in the league with three-year extension worth $33.75 million.

Oakland Raiders guard Rodney Hudson speaks to reporters after NFL football practice in Napa, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Raiders took a break Friday from chopping down their roster to lock up the anchor of their offensive line.

Center Rodney Hudson, 30, has signed to a contract extension that will make him the highest-paid player in the league at his position per season.

According to NFL Media, Hudson’s three-year extension is worth $33.75 million and includes $24.4 million in guaranteed money.

“I’m excited to continue my career here,” Hudson said in a video posted on the team’s Twitter feed. “We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us and I’m looking forward to it.”

His $11.25 million average annual salary tops the $11.125 million earned by Mitch Morse under a deal he signed with Buffalo this offseason.

Hudson has started all 16 games in four straight seasons. He earned the top pass-blocking efficiency grade of any center in the league from Pro Football Focus last season after surrendering just one hit, four hurries and no sacks.

The five-year pact Hudson signed with the team in 2015 was set to expire after this season. Due to a restructuring of the original deal in 2018, the team would have been left with $4.25 million in dead money had he not signed an extension.

Hudson, a two-time Pro Bowler, was a second-round pick of the Chiefs in 2011 out of Florida State.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.