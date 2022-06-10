91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders agree to new contract with Pro Bowl wide receiver

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2022 - 6:40 am
 
Updated June 10, 2022 - 7:02 am
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow reacts to media questions during a news conference on Thur ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow reacts to media questions during a news conference on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders and Pro Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow have agreed on a new contract extension, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed on Friday.

Renfrow, who is heading into the fourth year of his career, can earn up to $32 million on the two-year extension with $21 million fully guaranteed.

In three seasons with the Raiders, Renfrow has 208 catches for 2,299 yards and 15 touchdowns. Last season he had 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Adams: Rodgers’ uncertain future helped precipitate move to Raiders
Adams: Rodgers’ uncertain future helped precipitate move to Raiders
2
Raiders agree to new contract with Pro Bowl wide receiver
Raiders agree to new contract with Pro Bowl wide receiver
3
Raiders report: Second-year safety staying steady
Raiders report: Second-year safety staying steady
4
Raiders’ Alex Leatherwood focuses on basics, tunes out critics
Raiders’ Alex Leatherwood focuses on basics, tunes out critics
5
Can Las Vegas handle another major sports arena?
Can Las Vegas handle another major sports arena?
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig (25) stretches during minicamp training at Raiders Headqu ...
Raiders report: Second-year safety staying steady
By / RJ

Tre’von Moehrig thrived last year as a rookie, starting all 17 games and playing every defensive snap, per Pro Football Reference, en route to 55 tackles and his first career interception.