Raiders agree to new contract with Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Raiders have come to an agreement with Pro Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on a new deal.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow reacts to media questions during a news conference on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders and Pro Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow have agreed on a new contract extension, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed on Friday.

Renfrow, who is heading into the fourth year of his career, can earn up to $32 million on the two-year extension with $21 million fully guaranteed.

In three seasons with the Raiders, Renfrow has 208 catches for 2,299 yards and 15 touchdowns. Last season he had 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

