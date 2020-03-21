Raiders agree to terms with Agholor, three more free agents

The Raiders on Saturday agreed to terms with four players, headlined by former Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor (13) warms up, before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Raiders agreed to terms with four free agents on Saturday: wide receiver Nelson Agholor, running back Rod Smith, offensive guard Eric Kush and tight end Nick O’Leary.

Agholor headlines the group, having started 62 games for the Eagles over the last five seasons. He’s caught a career 224 passes for 2,515 yards and 18 touchdowns. But that production dropped in 2019, when he was limited by a knee injury and made only 39 receptions for 363 yards.

Agholor has never reached 1,000 yards receiving in a season. His career high in yardage came the year the Eagles won Super Bowl LII, when he caught 62 passes for 768 yards with eight touchdowns.

Smith is back with the Raiders after appearing in the club’s last three games last season as a special teams player. He’s spent time with Dallas, Seattle and Tennessee in his career, amassing 364 yards rushing with five touchdowns.

Kush provides depth for the offensive line, having started seven games for the Browns last year and seven games for the Bears the year before. In all, Kush has started 19 games in his career since the Chiefs drafted him in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL draft.

And O’Leary brings another veteran tight end into the fold. He spent time with both Jacksonville and Miami last season, racking up 13 receptions for 109 yards with a touchdown. Overall, O’Leary has 53 receptions for 668 yards with four touchdowns in his five-year career. He’s the second veteran tight end the Raiders have brought in this week, joining Jason Witten.

Vincent Bonsignore contributed to this report.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.