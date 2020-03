Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton (58) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

The Raiders and free agent linebacker Cory Littleton agreed to a contract on Tuesday. Littleton played for the Los Angeles Rams last season.

He joins Nick Kwiatkoski, who the Raiders agreed to terms with on Monday, in a remade linebacker corps.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com.

Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.