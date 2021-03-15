Raiders agree to terms with DE Ngakoue, lose WR Agholor

The Raiders address their pass rush with the addition of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, but lost wide receiver Nelson Agholor to the New England Patriots.

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue is introduced during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Jacksonville, Fla. Disgruntled Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue made another public plea to be traded, this one on his 25th birthday. Ngakoue said in a Twitter post Tuesday, March 31, 2020 ,“ why hold a man from taking care of his family. It’s obvious my time is up in my current situation. Let’s both move on.”(AP Photo/Perry Knotts, File)

In desperate need of pass-rush help, the Raiders on the first day of free agency Monday agreed to terms with veteran pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, a source close to the situation confirmed.

The Raiders also lost wide receiver Nelson Agholor to the New England Patriots, who spent a busy first day of free agency by signing five new players.

The move to add proven rusher off the edge — Ngakoue has 45.5 sacks during his five-year career — is seen as a critical component to new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s 4-3, Cover-3 defensive scheme.

The Raiders generated 21 sacks last year, which was 29th in the NFL. That number contributed to the Raiders allowing the third-most points last year.

Bradley is averse to blitzing and relies on his defensive linemen to create pressure on the quarterback, flooding the secondary with seven defenders. The key, though, is the pressure coming from the front four. Ngakoue, 25, fits that profile, and is in his prime.

His addition likely will move third-year defensive end Maxx Crosby to the bench as a pass-rush specialist. Cle Ferrell will start at one end and Ngakoue on the other with Crosby and Carl Nassib in the rotation. There also will be flexibility to slide Ferrell inside on passing situations, perhaps sharing the field with Crosby and Ngakoue.

Ngakoue was a third-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. With with his contract coming to a head and his misgivings with the Jaguars franchise well known, he was dealt to the Minnesota Vikings last August.

His stay ended in October when he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens. Ngakoue ended the season with eight sacks in 15 games.

Agholor, who agreed to a two-year $26 million deal, led Raiders wide receivers with 48 catches for 896 yards, making good on his one-year league minimum salary. His loss will be felt, though it opens the door for a more prominent role for young wide receivers Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards.

A glut of veteran wide receivers on the market also could fill that spot.

Besides the Ngakoue signing, the Raiders appeared content with patiently waiting on talent.

The Browns’ signing of Rams safety John Johnson took a big chip off the board at a position the Raiders need major help. The price for Johnson — three years, $33.75 million with $26 million guaranteed — was well within the Raiders’ means and suggested this was more about fit than money.

Johnson was arguably the top player at his position, but his $11.25 million annual average salary does not reflect his distinction as the best player available at his position. If Johnson is a marker of what is looming in terms of contract numbers, that bodes well for the Raiders as they go about filling their needs.

Depending on what happens with guard Gabe Jackson and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, the Raiders were scheduled to have $40-$51 million to spend under the salary cap before Ngakoue signing. With needs at both guard spots, right tackle and the secondary, the plan is to be patient in order to stretch that money as far as possible.

