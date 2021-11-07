Raiders agree to terms with DeSean Jackson

The Raiders will sign veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson, whose speed will help fill the void left by Henry Ruggs.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Raiders have agreed to terms with wide receiver DeSean Jackson, it was learned Sunday.

The veteran speedster, who was recently cut by the Los Angeles Rams, will help fill the void left by Henry Ruggs.

The 34-year-old Jackson proved he can still be a long-ball threat with the Rams, catching eight passes for 221 yards and a touchdown.

The issue in L.A. wasn’t talent as much as it was a stacked Rams wide receiver corps.

That won’t be the case in Las Vegas, where Jackson should immediately see action as a replacement for Ruggs, who was released by the Raiders after being arrested for his involvement in a car crash that killed a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman. He faces charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving

As the Raiders showed in a 23-16 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, they missed the long-ball aspect Ruggs added to their passing attack. Jackson should help restore that to their offense.

For his career, Jackson has 620 receptions for 10,877 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Jackson cleared waivers on Thursday.

