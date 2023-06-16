72°F
Raiders News

Raiders agree to terms with fourth-round pick

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2023 - 11:21 am
 
Cornerback Jakorian Bennett works out during Maryland's football pro day on Wednesday, March 29 ...
Cornerback Jakorian Bennett works out during Maryland's football pro day on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

The Raiders have come to terms with fourth-round draft pick Jakorian Bennett. In doing so, they have now signed all members of their 2023 draft class.

A cornerback, Bennett played in 28 games, including 24 starts across his three-year career at Maryland, and finished with 69 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions and 26 pass breakups.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

