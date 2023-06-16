Raiders agree to terms with fourth-round pick
The Raiders have now signed all of their draft picks after coming to terms with cornerback Jakorian Bennett.
The Raiders have come to terms with fourth-round draft pick Jakorian Bennett. In doing so, they have now signed all members of their 2023 draft class.
A cornerback, Bennett played in 28 games, including 24 starts across his three-year career at Maryland, and finished with 69 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions and 26 pass breakups.
