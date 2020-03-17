Raiders agree to terms with Jason Witten, Cory Littleton

Raiders adding former Rams linebacker Cory Littleton and former Cowboys TE Jason Witten

The Raiders have come to terms with veteran tight end Jason Witten, a source confirmed on Tuesday.

The 37-year old Witten has played 16 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys – he was retired in 2017 – and finished his come back year last year with 63 catches for 529 yards.

It’s been a busy day for the Raiders, who also came to terms with free agent linebacker Cory Littleton agreed to a contract on Tuesday. Littleton played for the Los Angeles Rams last season.

He joins Nick Kwiatkoski, who the Raiders agreed to terms with on Monday, in a remade linebacker corps.

