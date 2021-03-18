Raiders agree to terms with Kenyan Drake

The Raiders dipped into the running back market in a big way on Thursday by agreeing to terms with running back Kenyan Drake, a source close to the situation confirmed.

FILE - Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) dives over the line for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., in this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, file photo. The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $14.5 million with free agent running back Kenyan Drake to complement starter Josh Jacobs. A person familiar with the deal says Drake will be guaranteed $11 million under the deal agreed to on Thursday, March 18, 2021. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

The five-year veteran is coming off a season in Arizona in which he rushed for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns on 239 carries. He also caught 25 passes for 137 yards.

The Raiders have also re-signed veteran tight end Derek Carrier.

