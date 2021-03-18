Raiders agree to terms with Kenyan Drake
The Raiders dipped into the running back market in a big way on Thursday by agreeing to terms with running back Kenyan Drake, a source close to the situation confirmed.
The Raiders dipped into the running back market in a big way on Thursday by agreeing to terms with running back Kenyan Drake, a source close to the situation confirmed.
The five-year veteran is coming off a season in Arizona in which he rushed for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns on 239 carries. He also caught 25 passes for 137 yards.
The Raiders have also re-signed veteran tight end Derek Carrier.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.