Raiders agree to terms with rookie 2nd-round pick before camp begins

The Raiders agreed to terms on a deal with their second-round pick Thursday, meaning all 11 of their draft picks are under contract.

Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs upfield after a catch during OTA's at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders agreed to terms on a contract with rookie wide receiver Jack Bech, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Thursday.

Bech, 22, was selected with the No. 58 overall pick in the second round out of TCU in April. His signing means the Raiders have all 11 of their draft picks under contract. Rookies were scheduled to report to training camp Thursday.

Bech’s deal became more complicated in May when Houston Texas wide receiver Jayden Higgins, the No. 34 overall pick, became the first second-round pick to sign a fully guaranteed contract since the NFL instituted its rookie wage scale in 2011. That created standoffs between several teams and their second-round picks.

Bech did not receive a fully guaranteed deal, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.