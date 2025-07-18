87°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders agree to terms with rookie 2nd-round pick before camp begins

Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs upfield after a catch during OTA's at the Intermounta ...
Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs upfield after a catch during OTA's at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leads the team during a drill as Raiders defensive end T ...
Raiders training camp preview: Defensive line could emerge as strength
A Raiders fan wants to invite defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) to his graduation during an open p ...
Raiders to host open practice at Allegiant Stadium in August
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) and guard Dylan Parham (66) work on drills during a ...
Raiders training camp preview: Can offensive line be an asset?
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks in a pass during Raiders OTA practice at the Intermou ...
Raiders training camp preview: Will TE Brock Bowers find running mate?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2025 - 6:49 pm
 
Updated July 17, 2025 - 7:21 pm

The Raiders agreed to terms on a contract with rookie wide receiver Jack Bech, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Thursday.

Bech, 22, was selected with the No. 58 overall pick in the second round out of TCU in April. His signing means the Raiders have all 11 of their draft picks under contract. Rookies were scheduled to report to training camp Thursday.

Bech’s deal became more complicated in May when Houston Texas wide receiver Jayden Higgins, the No. 34 overall pick, became the first second-round pick to sign a fully guaranteed contract since the NFL instituted its rookie wage scale in 2011. That created standoffs between several teams and their second-round picks.

Bech did not receive a fully guaranteed deal, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES