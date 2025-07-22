Raiders agree to terms with veteran Pro Bowl safety on eve of camp

The Raiders have agreed to terms on a contract with a veteran safety who has experience playing for coach Pete Carroll.

The Raiders have agreed to terms with veteran safety Jamal Adams on a contract, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Tuesday.

Adams, 29, is a three-time Pro Bowler who previously played for coach Pete Carroll in Seattle. He appeared in five games last season, three with the Titans and two with the Lions.

Adams, who is listed at 6-foot-1, 213 pounds, has 501 tackles, 21½ sacks and four interceptions in 85 games over eight NFL seasons. He was selected No. 6 overall by the New York Jets in the 2017 draft out of LSU.

The Raiders’ first training camp practice is Wednesday at their Henderson practice facility.

