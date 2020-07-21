Raiders agree to terms with first-round pick Henry Ruggs

As rookies begin reporting to Raiders training camp, the club makes it official by agreeing to terms with first-round pick Henry Ruggs.

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III speaks at the NFL scouting combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center in Indianapolis, Ind., Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have come to terms with first-round pick Henry Ruggs, according to reports.

The former Alabama wide receiver was the 12th overall pick in the NFL draft and is expected to make an immediate impact with the Raiders.

Ruggs, like the rest of the Raiders’ rookie class, is reporting to training camp at the club’s new headquarters in Henderson. It is expected the Raiders will wrap up the signing of all seven draft picks by the end of the week.

