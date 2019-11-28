Raiders aim to get back on winning track against Chiefs
The Raiders saw a three-game win streak snapped by the New York Jets and will face division rival Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.
The Raiders saw a three-game win streak snapped by the New York Jets and will face division rival Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.
Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang break down what the Raiders can do to get back into the win column.
More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @