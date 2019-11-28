Raiders aim to get back on winning track against Chiefs

The Raiders saw a three-game win streak snapped by the New York Jets and will face division rival Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Raiders look to rebound against the Chiefs (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang break down what the Raiders can do to get back into the win column.