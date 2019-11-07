Raiders aim to stay ahead in AFC West as Chargers loom

The 4-4 Raiders are coming off a 31-24 win against the Detroit Lions in what was the first of a three-game homestand in Oakland.

Up next, the Silver and Black will look to keep their second spot in the AFC West as they face the Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) on a short week. The Chargers are also coming off of a win.

Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and show host Heidi Fang give a preview of the matchup, recap the Raiders win over the Lions and give an update on injuries heading into Thursday’s game.

