Raiders aim to win last home game in Oakland — VIDEO

Vegas Nation Red Zone co-hosts Heidi Fang and Ed Graney talk about the Raiders’ chances to win, and the fate of Derek Carr before coming to Las Vegas next year.

The Raiders hope to win at their last home game in Oakland against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

