Raiders’ Alec Ingold, Darren Waller serve lunch to Las Vegas students

On Tuesday, Raiders fullback Alec Ingold and tight end Darren Waller visited Jack Dailey Elementary to serve lunch and interact with the students (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Students at Dailey Elementary School received quite the lunchtime surprise on Tuesday.

Raiders players served lunch to first and second graders at the Las Vegas school to help them learn how to “fuel up for a successful school day,” said a press release announcing the event. Neither students nor their teachers knew that fullback Alec Ingold and tight end Darren Waller were coming to hand out lunches and high fives.

The school’s principal, Cheryle Trupp, was happy to see the team make inroads in its future home of Las Vegas.

“Schools can’t succeed without community partnerships, so we’re just so thankful that they came to Jack Dailey today to be a part of our learning process here,” she said.

Ingold and Waller chatted with kids wearing Raiders stickers while they drank milk and ate raisins.

All students at the school receive breakfast and lunch as part of a federal program supporting low-income families.

The Raiders will complete their move to Las Vegas this year and play the 2020 season at Allegiant Stadium.

