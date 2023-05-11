Raiders, Allegiant Stadium back in prime time

The Raiders will host the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. In addition, the Raiders will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Christmas Day.

FILE - Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers and quarterback Jordan Love have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension that makes his deal run through 2024, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the extension hasn’t officially been announced. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball under pressure from Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the second half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) battles to get to the end zone versus Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) and teammates during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After going all last season without a prime-time home game, the Raiders will have at least one big-stage game at Allegiant Stadium. According to a league source with knowledge of the schedule, the Raiders will host the Packers on Monday Night Football on Oct. 9th.

It’s one of two games that have already trickled out as it relates to the Raiders’ schedule.

In addition, the Raiders will be spending Christmas Day in Kansas City playing Patrick Mahomes and their division rival Chiefs.

As part of their 17-game regular-season schedule, which is slated to be released in full at 5 p.m,, the Raiders learned one of their biggest games of the season will unfold at Arrowhead Stadium at 10 a.m.

Or just after fans open their presents on Christmas morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.