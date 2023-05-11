Raiders, Allegiant Stadium back in prime time
The Raiders will host the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. In addition, the Raiders will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Christmas Day.
After going all last season without a prime-time home game, the Raiders will have at least one big-stage game at Allegiant Stadium. According to a league source with knowledge of the schedule, the Raiders will host the Packers on Monday Night Football on Oct. 9th.
It’s one of two games that have already trickled out as it relates to the Raiders’ schedule.
In addition, the Raiders will be spending Christmas Day in Kansas City playing Patrick Mahomes and their division rival Chiefs.
As part of their 17-game regular-season schedule, which is slated to be released in full at 5 p.m,, the Raiders learned one of their biggest games of the season will unfold at Arrowhead Stadium at 10 a.m.
Or just after fans open their presents on Christmas morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
