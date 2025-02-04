Raiders among best-selling NFL teams at 1 national retailer

The Raiders were one of the most popular NFL teams at one major national retailer, despite having one of the worst records in the league last season.

Raiders fans cheer the team on against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The club came in at No. 2 on Lids’ annual best-selling team merchandise list Tuesday, behind only the 49ers. The Cowboys were No. 3, followed by the Eagles and the Chiefs.

The Raiders were Lids’ best-selling team in Nevada, Idaho, Montana and South Dakota. The 49ers were tops in California, Oregon, New Mexico and Utah.

No Raiders players were among the top-10 jersey sellers. San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey had the best-selling jersey in Nevada and overall.

The Raiders finished 4-13 last season. Coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco were fired afterward and replaced by Pete Carroll and John Spytek, respectively.

