Raiders among top 3 teams in player working conditions

In a recent vote by the NFL Players Association, the Raiders ranked third among 32 teams in their player working conditions.

Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Raiders prepare for the opening of free agency in two weeks, it appears they are among the most attractive destinations relative to how they treat their players.

That was the conclusion of a recent league-wide survey by the NFL Players Association, which ranked the Raiders third among all 32 NFL teams on working conditions and how they treat players and their families.

The survey was conducted with the input of approximately 1,300 players and covered eight categories ranging from treatment of families, nutrition, weight room conditions, strength coaches, training rooms, training staffs, locker rooms and team travel.

The Vikings, who were No. 1, Dolphins and Raiders all ranked among the top three in each category.

The vote ranked teams from 1 to 32, with the Washington Commanders ranking last. The final report also included a report card for each team.

The Raiders’ report card included A’s for training room, strength coaches, food services and nutrition, among other categories.

In an explanatory statement that accompanied the results, NFLPA president J.C. Tretter explained the survey was not meant to shed light on teams that ranked poorly. On the other hand, there is hope that putting out a public ranking could motivate lower-ranked teams to do better.

Just as importantly, pointing out the teams that put a premium on player care and working conditions, at all levels, helps sets standards for others to follow.

“It was really important to highlight the teams that are doing things well and where players are happy,” Tretter wrote. “It makes a big difference when players go to work feeling supported by their club, and we want our members to know which clubs make players feel that way based on the responses from some who were on that club during this past year.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.