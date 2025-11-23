Raiders announce backup QB for game against Browns

Kenny Pickett will remain the backup to starting quarterback Geno Smith for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, and Aidan O’Connell will be the emergency QB.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) warms up during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) makes a throw during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Aidan O’Connell will be inactive for the Raiders for Sunday’s game against the Browns at Allegiant Stadium, but he has been designated as their emergency quarterback.

O’Connell was activated from the injured reserve list last week. He suffered a fractured wrist in the Raiders’ final preseason game.

Kenny Pickett will remain the backup to Geno Smith.

Rookie offensive guard Caleb Rogers is active and could see time as the replacement for injured guard Jackson Powers-Johnson.

The Raiders’ inactives are running back Zamir White, linebacker Jamin Davis, and defensive linemen Leki Fotu and Tonka Hemingway.

