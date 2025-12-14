Raiders announce backup quarterback for Eagles game

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell is active for the first time this season Sunday when the Raiders take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) looks on during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

PHILADELPHIA — Veteran quarterback Aidan O’Connell will be active for the Raiders for the first time this season Sunday against the Eagles.

Kenny Pickett will get his first start of the season, as Geno Smith will miss the game with a right shoulder and back injury.

O’Connell suffered a broken wrist in the final preseason game and was on the injured reserve list for the first 10 games. After being activated to the 53-man roster in mid-November, he was inactive for the past three games while serving as the emergency quarterback.

He will be the backup to Pickett on Sunday.

Along with Smith, the Raiders’ other inactives are running back Zamir White, wide receiver Alex Bachman (thumb), cornerback Greedy Vance, guard Jordan Meredith (foot), tight end Ian Thomas (calf), and defensive tackle Leki Fotu.

