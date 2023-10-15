Raiders announce backup quarterback for Sunday’s game vs. Patriots

The Raiders get back starting cornerback Jakorian Bennett for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) works through drills during team practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have designated rookie Aidan O’Connell as their emergency quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. That means Brian Hoyer will be the primary backup to Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Raiders will get back starting cornerback Jakorian Bennett, who missed Monday’s win over the Packers with a shoulder injury.

In addition to O’Connell, the Raiders’ other inactives are cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle), safety Christopher Smith, linebacker Amari Burney, tackle Justin Herron (concussion), wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and defensive tackle Nesta Jase Silvera.

